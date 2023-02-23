UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Settlement Of Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations - Armenian Government

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations during a telephone conversation, the Armenian Government said on Thursday

"The issues of implementing the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 were discussed. The sides exchanged views on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis that has arisen in Nagorno-Karabakh.

