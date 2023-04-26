Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation, the Armenian government said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation, the Armenian government said on Wednesday.

"(The sides) discussed issues related to the Lachin corridor (the only land route linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh) and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," the government said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani State Border Service said on Sunday it established a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin corridor to "prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan.

" Yerevan slammed Baku's move, stressing that it was against both the 2020 trilateral declaration and the February 22 decision of the International Court of Justice mandating Baku to ensure unhindered movement through the Lachin corridor.