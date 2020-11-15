UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan, Putin Note Need To Maintain Stability Across Contact Line In Karabakh - Yerevan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pashinyan, Putin Note Need to Maintain Stability Across Contact Line in Karabakh - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin have advocated for maintaining stability along the contact line in the zone of the Karabakh conflict during phone talks, the Armenian cabinet said on Saturday.

"The sides noted the importance of maintaining stability within the framework of the trilateral statement of November 9 on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and across the contact line. Pashinyan and Putin discussed issues related to the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the cabinet said.

