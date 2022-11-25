Pashinyan Ready to Meet With Aliyev, But With Participation of Macron and Michel - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ready to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, but if French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council Charles Michel participate in the meeting, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Aliyev said that his meeting with Pashinyan in Brussels, scheduled for December 7, would not take place.

He was not satisfied with Yerevan's condition on the participation of Macron in the meeting.

"Armenia is ready to meet on December 7 in accordance with the agreement and format reached in Prague," Hunanyan told the Armenpress news agency.

The diplomat recalled that the previous meeting in Prague, where an agreement was reached to continue the meetings, was held in a four-party format, noting that "it is logical that the format of the meeting and the composition of the participants should be the same."