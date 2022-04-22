UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Rules Out Signing Documents With Baku Without Discussions With Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Yerevan will not sign any documents with Baku without a public discussion with self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I exclude, I simply exclude that there is a document more or less close to signing, which would be signed without a wide public discussion, including with all parts of the society of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)," Pashinyan told a parliament session.

