Pashinyan Rules Out Signing Documents With Baku Without Discussions With Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Yerevan will not sign any documents with Baku without a public discussion with self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I exclude, I simply exclude that there is a document more or less close to signing, which would be signed without a wide public discussion, including with all parts of the society of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)," Pashinyan told a parliament session.