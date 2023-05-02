Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev the construction of a new nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, the Armenian Government said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev the construction of a new nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, the Armenian Government said on Tuesday.

"The parties discussed current programs and prospects related to new initiatives in the context of bilateral cooperation.

The issue of extending the life of the second power unit of the Armenian NPP was touched upon. An exchange of views took place on the construction of a new nuclear power unit in Armenia, possible cooperation in the field of nuclear medicine," the statement said.

The parties noted the importance of cooperation between the Armenia and Rosatom.

"Likhachev assessed the work with Armenian partners as effective and noted that Rosatom is interested in continuing a mutually beneficial partnership," the statement said.