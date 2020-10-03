UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Says 150 Top Turkish Military Leaders Coordinate Baku's Operation In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Pashinyan Says 150 Top Turkish Military Leaders Coordinate Baku's Operation in Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on Saturday that the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces are conducting an attack on the region of Nagorno-Karabakh that is "unprecedented" in scale, with some 150 senior Turkish military leaders assisting Baku in the operation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on Saturday that the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces are conducting an attack on the region of Nagorno-Karabakh that is "unprecedented" in scale, with some 150 senior Turkish military leaders assisting Baku in the operation.

"For almost a week, the people have been resisting the Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist attack. Its scale is unprecedented," the Armenian prime minister said in an address.

As many as 150 high-ranking Turkish service personnel are coordinating the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the region, Pashinyan said, citing the Armenian military.

According to the prime minister, troops from Syria are also participating in the conflict on the side of Baku.

"According to our military, Syrian mercenaries and terrorists, as well as Turkish special forces, are involved in the clashes," Pashinyan remarked.

Clashes broke out along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, and all parties in the conflict have reported casualties.

The leaders of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group - Russia, France, and the United States - have called for an immediate end to hostilities in the disputed region.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Syria Russia Europe France Baku Minsk United States Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Naval Chief pays farewell call on Chairman Joint C ..

58 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan regional office is ..

1 minute ago

Precautionary steps a must to deal with 2nd wave o ..

1 minute ago

No increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers, ..

1 minute ago

Two died, one injured in Kuchlak land dispute

32 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.