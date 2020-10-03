Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on Saturday that the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces are conducting an attack on the region of Nagorno-Karabakh that is "unprecedented" in scale, with some 150 senior Turkish military leaders assisting Baku in the operation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on Saturday that the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces are conducting an attack on the region of Nagorno-Karabakh that is "unprecedented" in scale, with some 150 senior Turkish military leaders assisting Baku in the operation.

"For almost a week, the people have been resisting the Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist attack. Its scale is unprecedented," the Armenian prime minister said in an address.

As many as 150 high-ranking Turkish service personnel are coordinating the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the region, Pashinyan said, citing the Armenian military.

According to the prime minister, troops from Syria are also participating in the conflict on the side of Baku.

"According to our military, Syrian mercenaries and terrorists, as well as Turkish special forces, are involved in the clashes," Pashinyan remarked.

Clashes broke out along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, and all parties in the conflict have reported casualties.

The leaders of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group - Russia, France, and the United States - have called for an immediate end to hostilities in the disputed region.