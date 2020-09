Pashinyan Says Armenia Could Sign Strategic Partnership Deal With Karabakh

Armenia is looking into the possibility to sign a strategic partnership deal with Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Armenia is looking into the possibility to sign a strategic partnership deal with Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"We are considering several options recognizing [Karabakh], signing a strategic cooperation agreement or a defense deal. Everything depends on how the situation develops," Pashinyan told reporters.