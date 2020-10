(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that Yerevan abides by the new humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh despite the accusations by the Azerbaijani military.

"The Armenian side keeps strictly abiding by the ceasefire," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.