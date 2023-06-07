UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Says Armenia Ready To Open Regional Transport Communications

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pashinyan Says Armenia Ready to Open Regional Transport Communications

Yerevan is ready to open regional transport communications in Transcaucasia on the basis of agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Yerevan is ready to open regional transport communications in Transcaucasia on the basis of agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"(Armenia is ready to) open regional economic and transport communications within the framework of the principle of sovereignty of the jurisdiction of those parties through which these communications pass," Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, referring to the communications that are mentioned in the trilateral agreements.

