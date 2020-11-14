Pashinyan Says Armenia Should Consider Increasing Number of Women in Army

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country should consider increasing the number of women in its armed forces

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country should consider increasing the number of women in its armed forces.

According to Pashinyan, the issue should be a part of the discussions of reforming the Armenian armed forces.

"The first thing is the reform of the army. In this context, we should consider the possibility to involve more women.

This issue is becoming more important," Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television on late Friday.

He added that Yerevan should pay attention to developing the defense industry and high technologies.

The remarks were made following the defeat of the Armenian forces in Azerbaijan's conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region that resulted in the loss of most territories by the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh backed by Yerevan.