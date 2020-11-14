UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Says Armenia Should Consider Increasing Number Of Women In Army

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Pashinyan Says Armenia Should Consider Increasing Number of Women in Army

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country should consider increasing the number of women in its armed forces

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country should consider increasing the number of women in its armed forces.

According to Pashinyan, the issue should be a part of the discussions of reforming the Armenian armed forces.

"The first thing is the reform of the army. In this context, we should consider the possibility to involve more women.

This issue is becoming more important," Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television on late Friday.

He added that Yerevan should pay attention to developing the defense industry and high technologies.

The remarks were made following the defeat of the Armenian forces in Azerbaijan's conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region that resulted in the loss of most territories by the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh backed by Yerevan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Yerevan Azerbaijan Women TV Industry

Recent Stories

UBG vows to continue to serve traders community

10 minutes ago

New York closes bars to head off virus resurgence ..

10 minutes ago

Bakhtawar's engagement card makes rounds on social ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan self-sufficient in COVID related material ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan exposing Indian awful face before world: ..

12 minutes ago

Iran Refutes Presence of Al-Qaeda on Its Territory ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.