Pashinyan Says Armenia Submitted Proposals On Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan To Baku

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Yerevan has handed over proposals on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan to Baku, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Yerevan has handed over proposals on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan to Baku, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"Armenia completed the next stage of work on a peace treaty and the establishment of relations with Azerbaijan yesterday, and our proposals were submitted to the Azerbaijani side," Pashinyan said, adding that they were also handed over to the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

There is certain progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan, the prime minister added.

