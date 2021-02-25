UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Says Armenian Armed Forces' Call For His Resignation Constitutes Coup Attempt

Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday that the armed forces' call for his resignation was an attempt at a military coup.

Earlier in the day the General Staff demanded that Pashinyan resign and warned him against using force against his people.

"I consider the statement of the General Staff an attempt at a military coup. I invite all of our supporters to the Republic Square. I will soon address the nation live," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

