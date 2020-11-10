Pashinyan Says Army Insisted on Signing Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that it was the army who insisted on signing the Karabakh ceasefire agreement, as it had already depleted all resources in clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that it was the army who insisted on signing the Karabakh ceasefire agreement, as it had already depleted all resources in clashes.

"The army said we should stop, as we have questions but we have no prospect to settle them, since the resources have been depleted," Pashinyan said, as quoted by Sputnik Armenia.

According to Pashinyan, an earlier announcement of the agreement could have resulted in decreased fighting efficiency.

The prime minister also expressed regret over the fact that the Armenian people had not been aware of the truth.

"The military resource was not completely efficient," Pashinyan went on to say, noting that some fighters on the frontline had not had any rest in a month.

Therefore, the governments of Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic decided to stop the war as soon as possible to avoid grave consequences, Pashinyan explained.