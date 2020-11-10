Pashinyan Says Clashes Continue in Karabakh Despite Ceasefire Deal

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh continue despite the new ceasefire agreement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh continue despite the new ceasefire agreement.

"Clashes in Karabakh have not fully ceased, they continue but we hope they will end eventually," Pashinyan said in his videoaddress to the nation.