YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief on Thursday, as he was presenting new Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan to other diplomats, that the diplomatic effort should be a priority in light of de-escalation in Karabakh.

"Of course, we are in a very difficult stage ...

The military burden has been reduced, so, the diplomatic workload is growing, and the diplomatic front is currently the most important one and the toughest one," Pashinyan said, as quoted by the Armenian cabinet.

Pashinyan expressed hope that Ayvazyan, appointed to the post just on Wednesday, would bring together different elements of the diplomatic system to address national tasks. The prime minister added he expected ex-Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to provide assistance.