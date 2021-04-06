Pashinyan Says Elections To Be Held in Way That No One Will Have Reason to Challenge Them

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sputnik that the June 20 parliamentary elections will be held in such a manner that no one will have reasons to challenge the vote

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sputnik that the June 20 parliamentary elections will be held in such a manner that no one will have reasons to challenge the vote.

He recalled that the government proposed to hold elections to find a way out of the tense political situation "after the Artsakh war [military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020]" and picked the date after consultations with parliamentary and non-parliamentary opposition. According to Pashinyan, the 2018 elections, when he became the prime minister, were "unique" because "for the first time since 1996 the election results were not challenged in the Constitutional Court"

"We managed to ensure completely transparent, free and fair elections, the results of which were accepted by all.

They were also highly appreciated by international monitoring structures. I am convinced that the upcoming elections will also be held at a high level. I am sure that this time too, our people, by their free expression of will, will form a legitimate government. We can ensure that elections are held so that there is no reason to challenge them," Pashinyan said.