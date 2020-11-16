Pashinyan Says Hundreds of Armenian Servicemen Went Missing in Karabakh Escalation

UrduPoint.com
Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:51 PM

Several hundreds of Armenian servicemen went missing as a result of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Several hundreds of Armenian servicemen went missing as a result of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

"Several hundreds of people are missing. We hope to find some of them alive.

Yesterday, we found a missing person who was considered missing," Pashinyan said at an online press conference.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani refugee exchange will start after the countries exchange all the bodies, the prime minister added. He expressed the belief that a day of national mourning should be declared in Armenia after completing the exchange of bodies.

