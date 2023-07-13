Open Menu

Pashinyan Says Meeting With Aliyev Scheduled For Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is to take place in Brussels on July 15

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is to take place in Brussels on July 15.

"On Saturday, July 15, my meeting with the president of the European Council and the president of Azerbaijan is scheduled in Brussels. I confirmed my participation," Pashinyan said during a government meeting.

