Pashinyan Says Meeting With Erdogan Possible If Envoys' Talks Successful

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be possible if the talks between the special representatives of the two countries are successful

Earlier in December, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that in order to normalize relations with Armenia, the parties would soon mutually appoint special envoys, and charter flights with Yerevan would also be opened. The minister noted that Ankara was considering the applications of Turkish and Armenian airlines for flights Istanbul Yerevan Istanbul.

"There is no such idea, no agreement. But if the negotiation process with the participation of Mr. (Deputy Chairman of the Armenian parliament, Armenian Special Representative Ruben) Rubinyan successfully advances and the process matures to this point, then this should be followed by a meeting at a high and the highest level," Pashinyan said during an online press conference.

