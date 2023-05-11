UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Says Not Refusing To Meet With Aliyev On May 14, Signing Peace Treaty Unlikely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Pashinyan Says Not Refusing to Meet With Aliyev on May 14, Signing Peace Treaty Unlikely

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he does not refuse to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 14, but noted that the likelihood of signing a peace treaty is low

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he does not refuse to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 14, but noted that the likelihood of signing a peace treaty is low.

"As of now, I have not changed my decision to go to Brussels for negotiations (with Aliyev) on Sunday ... How likely is it that a peace treaty will be signed with Azerbaijan on Sunday? Unfortunately, this probability is very low," Pashinyan said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels Azerbaijan May Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#03 ..

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#039;ARM of IBBY&#039;

14 minutes ago
 Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

29 minutes ago
 Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilate ..

Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Energy - Gov't

13 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

35 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 ..

Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 - Russian Foreign Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Austin on ICC: US Backs Russia Probe, But Has Conc ..

Austin on ICC: US Backs Russia Probe, But Has Concerns About Prosecution of Own ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.