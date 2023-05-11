Pashinyan Says Not Refusing to Meet With Aliyev on May 14, Signing Peace Treaty Unlikely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he does not refuse to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 14, but noted that the likelihood of signing a peace treaty is low.

"As of now, I have not changed my decision to go to Brussels for negotiations (with Aliyev) on Sunday ... How likely is it that a peace treaty will be signed with Azerbaijan on Sunday? Unfortunately, this probability is very low," Pashinyan said.