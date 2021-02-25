Pashinyan Says Only Armenian People Can Decide If He Should Step Down

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday at a rally in Yerevan it was up to the people to decide if he should step down.

Earlier in the day, Armenia's general staff demanded Pashinyan's resignation in the wake of his decision to sack the first deputy chief of the general staff.

"It is only up to the people to decide if I should step down," Pashinyan stressed.

The prime minister recalled he had invited the opposition to study the possibility to hold snap parliamentary elections, but the opposition made use of it to escalate tensions.

"It is only up to the people to address such issues. Let the people demand, let the people judge me," Pashinyan said.