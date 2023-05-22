Pashinyan Says Peace Treaty With Baku Unlikely to Be Signed at Meeting in Moscow

A peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku is unlikely to be signed during a trilateral summit in Moscow later this week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday

Last week, Pashinyan said that Yerevan had accepted Russia's proposal to hold a trilateral summit of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on May 25.

"The Moscow meeting is scheduled for Thursday, I do not think it will be realistic to sign a peace treaty by this time," Pashinyan said.

At the same time, the leader did not excluded that the sides may reach a common ground on the opening of regional transport communications.