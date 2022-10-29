UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Says Ready To Sign Document Extending Russian Peacekeepers Stay In Karabakh

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Pashinyan Says Ready to Sign Document Extending Russian Peacekeepers Stay in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday that he is ready to sign a document on extension of Russian peacekeepers mandate in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh for 10-20 years at the upcoming meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev respectively, on Monday in Sochi.

"I officially declare that I am ready to sign a document in Sochi so that the representation of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is unconditionally ensured for 10, 15, 20 years. I propose that the Russian president make this proposal, if necessary, I will make such a proposal. But Russia must support this proposal since I cannot determine the terms of the stay of the Russian peacekeepers, this is a trilateral document, and if we and Russia agree, we will be the majority," Pashinyan said, adding that Russia, as a mediator, can present this project.

