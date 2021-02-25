UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Says Rejects Idea Of Early Parliament Election After Consulting With Supporters

Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Pashinyan Says Rejects Idea of Early Parliament Election After Consulting With Supporters

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday he had given up the idea of early parliamentary elections, although he had entertained it before.

"Upon your request, I am taking the idea of early legislative elections off the table," the prime minister said at a rally with his supporters.

More Stories From World

