Pashinyan Says Rejects Idea Of Early Parliament Election After Consulting With Supporters
Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:50 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday he had given up the idea of early parliamentary elections, although he had entertained it before.
"Upon your request, I am taking the idea of early legislative elections off the table," the prime minister said at a rally with his supporters.