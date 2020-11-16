UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Says Resignation Not On Agenda, New Negotiating Strategy Being Formulated

Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:48 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he has no plans to resign despite growing chorus of calls for him to step down after signing a ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh

"My agenda includes ensuring stability and security in the republic. There is no other issue on my agenda today," Pahinyan said during an online press conference in response to a question whether or not he would be stepping down.

Over a dozen opposition parties rallied in Armenia's capital Yerevan Monday calling for the prime minister to vacate his post after ceding large swathes of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan in a peace agreement last week.

Asked about the terms of negotiations, Pashinyan explained that the logic of the international community was for Armenia to hand over all disputed territories to Azerbaijan without precondition.

"It was the same logic as before the war, hand over all territories to Azerbaijan, including Shushi. It was this way before the war, since 2016," Pashinyan said.

The embattled prime minister explained that Yerevan and Artsakh chose to fight instead of ceding all territories and wrote off military failure to Turkey's support for Baku.

Pashinyan further stated that Yerevan was forming a negotiating agenda to continue talks for final settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

"The Armenian government must participate in the negotiations. But now a new negotiating agenda is being prepared," he said.

Pashinyan last week signed a ceasefire with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, putting an end to six weeks of fighting over the Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh region. As part of the agreement, Armenia was to hand over all the Azeri-majority buffer territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh which have been under its de facto control since 1994. Furthermore, all territories seized by Azeri forces inside the region were also to be handed over to Baku. This has been widely regarded as a defeat for Armenia, with calls for a change of leadership growing among the population.

