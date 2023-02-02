UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Says Russia Key Security Partner Of Armenia

Russia is a key security partner for Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

"Russia is a key security partner for the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Russian official added that Moscow stands for unblocking transport and economic ties in Transcaucasia, and the creation of new routes meets the interests of all.

"We traditionally advocate for unblocking economic and transport ties in Transcaucasia, we consider it important to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Mishustin said.

