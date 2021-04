Pashinyan Says Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh Largely Contribute to Regional Security

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is an important factor contributing to regional stability and security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"First of all, I would like to note that the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a very important factor contributing to regional stability and safety.

In this context, I hope we will discuss today your views on the security system architecture in our region, in Nagorno-Karabakh, around it, in Armenia and in our region in general," Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin.