UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Says Situation In Armenia Is Manageable, Clashes Should Be Avoided

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Pashinyan Says Situation in Armenia Is Manageable, Clashes Should Be Avoided

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief on Thursday that the situation in the country was manageable and called for avoiding clashes despite differences.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian armed forces' general staff demanded Pashinyan's resignation over his decision to dismiss the deputy chief of the general staff.

"The army obeys the people and the prime minister," Pashinyan told reporters.

Asked about the possibility of civilian clashes, the prime minister noted that "there is always such a threat.

"

"But we must agree that this will not be the case. There are no enemies inside Armenia. There are some issues we should certainly discuss," Pashinyan continued.

Asked if a coup could take place in the country, the prime minister assessed the situation as "manageable" and expressed the belief that the armed forces' move was motivated by their strong emotional reaction.

"Even those whom I sacked remain my brothers, they are soldiers of our homeland," Pashinyan concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Armenia

Recent Stories

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

24 minutes ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

27 minutes ago

Modi offers investment opportunities of 2.5 trilli ..

39 minutes ago

Germany reports 2,414,687 confirmed coronavirus ca ..

54 minutes ago

ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panor ..

1 hour ago

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.