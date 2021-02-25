Pashinyan Says Situation in Armenia Is Manageable, Clashes Should Be Avoided

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief on Thursday that the situation in the country was manageable and called for avoiding clashes despite differences.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian armed forces' general staff demanded Pashinyan's resignation over his decision to dismiss the deputy chief of the general staff.

"The army obeys the people and the prime minister," Pashinyan told reporters.

Asked about the possibility of civilian clashes, the prime minister noted that "there is always such a threat.

"

"But we must agree that this will not be the case. There are no enemies inside Armenia. There are some issues we should certainly discuss," Pashinyan continued.

Asked if a coup could take place in the country, the prime minister assessed the situation as "manageable" and expressed the belief that the armed forces' move was motivated by their strong emotional reaction.

"Even those whom I sacked remain my brothers, they are soldiers of our homeland," Pashinyan concluded.