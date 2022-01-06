Pashinyan Says Started Consulatations With Leaders of CSTO Member States Over Kazakhstan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Wednesday having had a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and having started consultations with the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries regarding the situation in the Central Asian country.

"I have had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Considering the request of Kazakhstan's president, who expects CSTO support in overcoming the current situation in Kazakhstan, as the chairman of the Collective Security Council, I begin immediate consultations with the leaders of the CSTO countries," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.