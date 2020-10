MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Turkey's membership of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group should be suspended due to its policies related to the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

"Turkey's membership of the OSCE Minsk Group should be suspended if it acts in a biased and belligerent manner. This means, it can no longer be a mediator," Pashinyan said.