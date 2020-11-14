Pashinyan Says Up to 30,000 Armenian Soldiers Could Be Encircled in Karabakh Before Truce

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television that if military operations in Karabakh had not been stopped, 30,000 Armenian soldiers could have been encircled.

"The cornerstone for the signing of the agreement was the statement of the fact that Stepanakert remained unprotected after the fall of Shushi, and if the war had not been stopped within hours, Stepanakert would have fallen, then Askeran, Martakert and from 20,000 to 30,000 of our soldiers would have been encircled," Pashinyan said.

According to the prime minister, these numbers differ depending on the scenarios.

"And these troops could not influence the situation, since they were approached from the rear," the prime minister said.