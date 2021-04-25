UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Says Will Run For Prime Minister At Snap Parliamentary Elections In Armenia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

Pashinyan Says Will Run for Prime Minister at Snap Parliamentary Elections in Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who announced his resignation on Sunday to allow for holding snap parliamentary elections, noted that he would be a candidate for prime minister from the ruling Civil Contract party.

"Civil Contract will take part in the early parliamentary elections. I will be a candidate for prime minister," Pashinyan said in a televised address.

He added that the ruling party would "obey" to the voice of the nation.

"If people decide that I should leave the post of prime minister, I will implement this decision. If they decide that I should be prime minister, then I will do it," Pashinyan said.

More Stories From World

