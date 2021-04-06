UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Stresses Armenian Government Will Always Prioritize Relations With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:46 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Armenian government will always prioritize relations with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Wednesday.

"As for the relations with Russia, it has been and will remain a priority of the Armenian government, and I am confident that all the areas of the Armenian-Russian allied relations will develop on the basis of mutual trust and centuries-long friendly ties between our peoples," Pashinyan said.

