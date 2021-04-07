UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Tells Putin War Prisoners Problem After Karabakh Conflict Not Yet Resolved

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:11 PM

The issue of prisoners and detainees after the Armenia-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 is not yet resolved, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The issue of prisoners and detainees after the Armenia-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 is not yet resolved, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"I want to note that in this context there is a very important issue that has not yet been resolved this is the issue of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees. As we have repeatedly discussed, according to the statement dated November 9 [2020], all hostages, prisoners of war, other detainees must be returned to their homeland. But, unfortunately, we still have detainees in Azerbaijan," Pashinyan told Putin during a meeting in Moscow.

The Armenian prime minister also said that he is that Moscow and Yerevan have no disagreements on this issue.

