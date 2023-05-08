Pashinyan to Participate in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Armenian Government

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow on Monday at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he plans to take part in Victory Day celebration on May 9, the press service of the Armenian government said.

"Pashinyan will leave today for a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The prime minister will take part in the May 9 events dedicated to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the statement on the government's website says.