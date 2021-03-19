UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan To Serve As Armenian Prime Minister Until June 20 Snap Parliament Vote- Official

Pashinyan to Serve as Armenian Prime Minister Until June 20 Snap Parliament Vote- Official

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will keep performing his duties of the head of government until the snap parliamentary vote is held on June 20, deputy parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will keep performing his duties of the head of government until the snap parliamentary vote is held on June 20, deputy parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said.

Under the Armenian constitution, snap parliamentary elections are held no earlier than 30 days after the dissolution of the parliament and no later that 45 days after that. The parliament can be dissolved if lawmakers fail to elect a new prime minister twice after the resignation of the current head of government. In this case, the prime minister retains the post pending formation of a new cabinet.

"We have not discussed other options. Prime Minister Pashinyan will be temporarily serving as the prime minister in the period before the elections," Simonyan told reporters.

