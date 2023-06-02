UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan To Travel To Ankara For Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony On June 3 - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Pashinyan to Travel to Ankara for Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony on June 3 - Cabinet

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Ankara on June 3 for the inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Armenian Government said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Ankara on June 3 for the inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Armenian Government said on Friday.

"The Republic of Armenia has received an invitation to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Ankara on June 3 to attend the ceremony," the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Armenia Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June Government

Recent Stories

Iranian Air Force Commander Says Tehran Needs New ..

Iranian Air Force Commander Says Tehran Needs New Russia-Made Su Fighter Jets

10 seconds ago
 MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

19 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

19 minutes ago
 Ambassador-designate stresses steps to enhance tra ..

Ambassador-designate stresses steps to enhance trade with Denmark

36 seconds ago
 US Invites China to 'Make Bold Decision' to Engage ..

US Invites China to 'Make Bold Decision' to Engage in Strategic Stability Talks ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.