YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Ankara on June 3 for the inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Armenian Government said on Friday.

"The Republic of Armenia has received an invitation to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Ankara on June 3 to attend the ceremony," the statement said.