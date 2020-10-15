UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan: Turkey Using Its Military, Pakistani Army's Special Forces In Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:42 PM

Pashinyan: Turkey Using Its Military, Pakistani Army's Special Forces in Karabakh

Turkey is using not only its own military in Nagorno-Karabakh, but, according to some information, also the Pakistani army's special forces, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Turkey is using not only its own military in Nagorno-Karabakh, but, according to some information, also the Pakistani army's special forces, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Turkish troops are involved not only in leading military operations but also directly, with the special forces of the Turkish army [on the ground]. According to some information, special forces of the Pakistani army are also involved in the hostilities," Pashinyan said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

