UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Urges Int'l Community To Prevent Turkey's Involvement In Nagorno-Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Pashinyan Urges Int'l Community to Prevent Turkey's Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan has called on the international community on Sunday to ensure that Turkey remains out of the ongoing escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"A full-scale military confrontation in South Caucasus, which we stand on the brink of now, can have the most unpredictable consequences.

It can spill outside the region and acquire a much larger scale, threatening the international security and stability. I call on the international community to pull every available lever to deter Turkey from any possible involvement," Pashinyan said in an address broadcast on Facebook.

Related Topics

Turkey Facebook Sunday From

Recent Stories

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

40 minutes ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

55 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

2 hours ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.