MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan has called on the international community on Sunday to ensure that Turkey remains out of the ongoing escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"A full-scale military confrontation in South Caucasus, which we stand on the brink of now, can have the most unpredictable consequences.

It can spill outside the region and acquire a much larger scale, threatening the international security and stability. I call on the international community to pull every available lever to deter Turkey from any possible involvement," Pashinyan said in an address broadcast on Facebook.