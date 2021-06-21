UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Urges Supporters, All Political Forces In Armenia To End Insults, Return To Work

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pashinyan Urges Supporters, All Political Forces in Armenia to End Insults, Return to Work

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters and all political forces in the country to put an end to the rhetoric of insults, stating that the internal political crisis that began after the signing of the trilateral ceasefire agreement in Karabakh in November 2020 has been overcome.

"I hope that we will record here that the internal political crisis that began on November 9 has been overcome, and we will move on to normal work from tomorrow.

I suggest that all political forces start from a simple point ” put an end to the rhetoric of insults," Pashinyan said at a rally of his supporters in Yerevan.

A new page is opening in the history of Armenia and Karabakh, and this page should be started with the consolidation of national potential, the establishment of new, truly democratic values, he said.

Pashinyan said that he was the first to take on this commitment and calls on all his supporters to put an end to insults, aggressiveness and hostility.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yerevan Armenia November 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

55 minutes ago

Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated C ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan to play positive role for peaceful Afghan ..

16 minutes ago

President condoles Senator Kakar's demise

16 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs payments for student athlet ..

16 minutes ago

Mila: French teen critic of Islam and free speech ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.