Pashinyan Urges Supporters, All Political Forces in Armenia to End Insults, Return to Work

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters and all political forces in the country to put an end to the rhetoric of insults, stating that the internal political crisis that began after the signing of the trilateral ceasefire agreement in Karabakh in November 2020 has been overcome.

"I hope that we will record here that the internal political crisis that began on November 9 has been overcome, and we will move on to normal work from tomorrow.

I suggest that all political forces start from a simple point ” put an end to the rhetoric of insults," Pashinyan said at a rally of his supporters in Yerevan.

A new page is opening in the history of Armenia and Karabakh, and this page should be started with the consolidation of national potential, the establishment of new, truly democratic values, he said.

Pashinyan said that he was the first to take on this commitment and calls on all his supporters to put an end to insults, aggressiveness and hostility.