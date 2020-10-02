Pashinyan Urges West to Review Deals on Weapons Sales to Turkey as Ankara Backs Baku

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with Canada's The Globe and Mail, urged Western countries to reconsider agreements on the sale of weapons to Turkey because of its support for Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with Canada's The Globe and Mail, urged Western countries to reconsider agreements on the sale of weapons to Turkey because of its support for Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said on Friday.

"Pashinyan urged to reconsider the agreements on the sale of weapons to Turkey after The Globe reported that Azerbaijan uses the L3Harris Wescam guidance systems, which were sold to Turkey, in hostilities," the government said.