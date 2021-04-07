UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Wants To Discuss With Putin Construction Of New NPP In Armenia, Military Issues

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:47 PM

Pashinyan Wants to Discuss With Putin Construction of New NPP in Armenia, Military Issues

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intended to discuss with him the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia with the participation of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intended to discuss with him the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia with the participation of Russia.

"Today I want to discuss with you the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in Armenia," Pashinyan said at a meeting with Putin.

Pashinyan also said that he intended to discuss the activities of the joint Russian-Armenian group of forces and the joint regional air defense system.

"I hope that today we will also discuss some details of the activities of the Russian-Armenian joint group of forces, we also have joint regional air defense system. There are some details that, I hope, we will be able to clarify today," the prime minister said.

