Pashinyan Wants to Discuss With Putin Construction of New NPP in Armenia, Military Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intended to discuss with him the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia with the participation of Russia.

"Today I want to discuss with you the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in Armenia," Pashinyan said at a meeting with Putin.

Pashinyan also said that he intended to discuss the activities of the joint Russian-Armenian group of forces and the joint regional air defense system.

"I hope that today we will also discuss some details of the activities of the Russian-Armenian joint group of forces, we also have joint regional air defense system. There are some details that, I hope, we will be able to clarify today," the prime minister said.