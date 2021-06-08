UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Warns Of Staff Purges In Event Of Victory In Armenia's Parliamentary Elections

Pashinyan Warns of Staff Purges in Event of Victory in Armenia's Parliamentary Elections

Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of the possible staff purges he would carry out in case of victory in the snap parliamentary vote, scheduled for June 20

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of the possible staff purges he would carry out in case of victory in the snap parliamentary vote, scheduled for June 20.

"Prior to the 2018 revolution [change of power] I said there would be no personnel purges, now I declare that there will be, and officials who settled in the corridors of power after 2018 and served as Trojan horses throughout this period will be subject to this.

Give us a mandate for staff purges and we will kick all these Trojan horses out of the system of government," Pashinyan said at a meeting with Aragatsotn region residents.

He also warned of a "political vendetta" against officials and enterprises "forcing" people to participate in certain politician actions.

"Prepare for civil revenge, civil vendetta and personnel purges," Pashinyan concluded.

