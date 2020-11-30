UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Will Not Go To Moscow In Person As EAEU Event To Convene Online - Cabinet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not travel to Moscow for the intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as the event will be held online, the press service of the Armenian government told Sputnik on Monday

"The intergovernmental council of the EAEU will be held remotely, so the Armenian prime minister as well as the government heads of other countries will not travel to Moscow," the press service said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said in the latest phone conversation with Pashinyan that he had asked the Eurasian Economic Commission to hold the December 4 meeting online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

