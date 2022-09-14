UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Will Not Participate In SCO Summit In Uzbekistan - Yerevan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 08:43 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand this week, the government said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was breached in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Baku and Yerevan have accused each other of initiating the shelling. Both sides have also reported losses in their ranks.

