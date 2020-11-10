Pashinyan Working in Armenia - Press Service

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Armenia, amid protests over his decision to sign a ceasefire agreeemnt with Azerbaijan, a representative of the prime minister's press service told Sputnik

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Armenia, amid protests over his decision to sign a ceasefire agreeemnt with Azerbaijan, a representative of the prime minister's press service told Sputnik.

Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on ceasefire in Karabakh, which went into force on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan will stop at their current positions and exchange prisoners. Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed in the area. Pashinyan has described the decision to sign the document as incredibly difficult. Azerbaijani Presdient Ilham Aliyev said it was a de facto surrender of Armenia, as the agreement was very beneficial to Baku.

"The prime minister is in Armenia," a representative said.