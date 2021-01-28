Pashinyan, Zarif Discuss Joint Projects, Unblocking of Regional Transport Routes - Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday received in Yerevan Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the prime minister's office said, adding that the sides discussed regional developments, cooperation, as well as joint projects and the unblocking of transport routes in the region

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday received in Yerevan Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the prime minister's office said, adding that the sides discussed regional developments, cooperation, as well as joint projects and the unblocking of transport routes in the region.

In the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Yerevan and Baku, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev proposed the creation of a corridor connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which runs through Armenia, Iran and Turkey, with the rest of Azerbaijan. Moscow and Ankara responded positively to the idea, as Turkey, Russia, Armenia and Iran would equally benefit from using the route. According to Yerevan, the Armenian side is interested in being able to ship its cargo through Azerbaijan to Russia and Iran and vice versa.

"The interlocutors prioritized the unblocking and re-commissioning of the transport and economic communication routes in the region, which will help tap the existing economic potential. Issues related to both current and potential projects were discussed during the meeting.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement read.

The sides also exchanged views on the regional developments after the Karabakh war, noting the importance of ensuring regional stability and constructive cooperation.

Pashinyan noted that many issues remained unresolved, including the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and that Yerevan was ready to continue negotiations in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing format.

"Mr. Zarif noted that Iran understands Armenia's concerns and is ready to back our country's [Armenia] humanitarian efforts," the statement added.

The decades-long conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the mountainous region internationally recognized as Azerbaijan's territory but largely populated by Armenians, flared up in late September. The hostilities, which resulted in military and civilian casualties on both sides, ended after Baku and Yerevan agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire on November 9. The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.