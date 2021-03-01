UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan's Opponents Break Into Governmental Building In Central Yerevan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:43 PM

Opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demanding his resignation, broke into a governmental building housing several ministries in central Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

The opposition supporters spent just several minutes in the lobby on the ground floor, calling on ministerial staffers to abstain from participating in a rally of Pashinyan supporters, which is also scheduled for Monday. They also chanted slogans calling for Pashinayn's resignation before leaving the building.

"We finish the campaign. We just wanted to show we can enter any ministry," one of Pashinyan's opponents said.

