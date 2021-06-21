(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won in the Sunday snap parliamentary election with nearly 54 percent, according to the voting results from the Central Electoral Commission.

With ballots from all of the polling stations counted, the commission said that Pashinyan's party got 53.92 percent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is second with 21.04 percent.

Former President Serzh Sargsyan's "I Have Honor" alliance is third with 5.23 percent, but this falls short of the required 7 percent threshold.

Meanwhile, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party has 3.96 percent, which is also not enough to make it into parliament.

Pashinyan has already declared victory in a video address broadcast on Facebook. Meanwhile Armenia Alliance has questioned the credibility of the preliminary results of the parliamentary election, pointing to numerous reported violations during the Sunday vote. The Armenia Alliance said it was going to thoroughly investigate all the reported violations before accepting the results.